For Montana ranchers, it’s that time of year: calving season

By JUSTIN POST The Livingston Enterprise

It's that time of year for Montana ranchers — calving season. On a recent afternoon, three generations of the Andersen family climbed onto four-wheelers and a mini-pickup and headed out to check on this year's calves along McDonald Creek in Park County's Paradise Valley. Personal preference largely dictates when ranchers choose to put calves on the ground. The Andersen family long ago settled on late January, but other ranchers shoot for March or April, or later. Most of the cattle born this year in Park County will be sold to buyers in the Midwest and shipped to feed lots in Oklahoma, Nebraska, Kansas and Texas.

