For Montana ranchers, it’s that time of year: calving season
By JUSTIN POST The Livingston Enterprise
It's that time of year for Montana ranchers — calving season. On a recent afternoon, three generations of the Andersen family climbed onto four-wheelers and a mini-pickup and headed out to check on this year's calves along McDonald Creek in Park County's Paradise Valley. Personal preference largely dictates when ranchers choose to put calves on the ground. The Andersen family long ago settled on late January, but other ranchers shoot for March or April, or later. Most of the cattle born this year in Park County will be sold to buyers in the Midwest and shipped to feed lots in Oklahoma, Nebraska, Kansas and Texas.
LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades
Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.