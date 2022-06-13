Flooding Monday, Near Triple Digits By Friday in Montana

Massive flooding on Monday, and triple digit temperatures by Friday. That is Montana weather for you. And, just a reminder: it is not even officially Summer yet.

First- when it comes to the flooding, check out a full report on the flooding in Red Lodge, Yellowstone National Park and elsewhere that Michael Foth shared by clicking here.

I spoke with John Wetenkamp from the National Weather Service's Billings office on Monday morning about the near term forecast for Southcentral and Southwestern Montana.

John Wetenkamp: We expect it to start to subside here this afternoon as some of the melting snow and some of the snowmelt starts to subside in the higher elevations and the rainfall tapers off.

Meanwhile, in Northwest Montana the National Weather Service is forecasting snow and wintery conditions in elevations particularly above 5,000 feet.

John Wetenkamp: We have a lot of moisture feeding into the region, and a pretty strong low pressure system moving through for this time of year. So bringing abundant moisture. And since we had some late season snow events across the higher elevations, we have some pretty deep snowpack still in place, and we're melting that out pretty quickly here. And rainfall on top of it leads to a pretty serious flooding situation.

Closer to Bozeman and Southwest Montana, Wetenkamp says the Gallatin River was also experiencing minor flooding on Monday morning. He advised residents to "be alert for rising stream levels in those locations as well."

Full audio with NWS Billings:

Here is video near Red Lodge that Clarice Cryder sent our way.