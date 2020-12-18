Flint Rasmussen LIVE from the Summit Cigar on Monday

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

I told Bo Wagner with the Northern Rodeo Association- I don't really know much about rodeo. I just like to show up, enjoy the show and the entertainment, and drink all your beer.

Thankfully Bo Wagner and David Allen (the former CEO of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation who worked closely with Dale Earnhardt during his NASCAR days) will come down and back me up, cause we have a GREAT show coming up for you on Monday.

This Monday on our Montana Talks statewide radio show- it's Flint Rasmussen LIVE from the Summit Cigar in Billings. That's right, one of the greatest entertainers of all time- Flint Rasmussen- will join Aaron Flint on Montana Talks this Monday.

From Rasmussen's official website:

Rasmussen has been the official entertainer of the Professional Bull Riders since 1998, entertaining audiences at events. Through a combination of athletic talent and a natural flair for entertainment, he keeps the crowd engaged during lulls in the action or commercial breaks. The legendary in-arena personality captivates fans young and old every night with his quick wit, comical stunts and dance moves. ​Native Montanan, proud father of multi-talented daughters, Shelby and Paige 8-time PRCA Clown of the Year 8-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Barrelman 7-time Coors Man in the Can Award.

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

We’ll start warming up around 8 a.m., and of course you can tune in live, statewide in the 9A hour on the following stations:

Billings: Newstalk 95.5 and 95.1 FM, 970 AM KBUL

Bozeman: 1450 KMMS

Livingston: 1340 KPRK

Missoula: AM930 and 99.7 FM KMPT

Kalispell: 880AM and 107.9 FM KJJR

Glendive: 1400AM and 103.1FM KXGN

Forsyth: KIKC 1250 AM, 94.5FM

Lewistown: 1230AM and 106.9FM

Wolf Point: 92.7FM KVCK

Fort Peck: 107.1FM KVCK

Shelby: 1150AM KSEN

Great Falls: 102.7FM KINX

Helena: 95.9FM KCAP

Butte: 1370 AM and 94.7 FM KXTL

Scobey: 95.7FM KCGM

Plentywood: 100.1FM KATQ