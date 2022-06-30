Flight Diverted to Billings after Passenger Interference

An airline passenger admitted to allegations of him interfering with a flight crew by jumping on a beverage cart and pushing a flight attendant into a seat, screaming then trying to take off his clothing on a flight diverted to Billings for his removal, according to U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich.

Adam Alexander Williams, 33 of Auburn, Washington, pleaded guilty to an indictment charging him with interference of flight members and attendants. They face a maximum of 20 years in prison, $25,000 fine, and three years of supervised release.

The U.S. Government had this to say about the alleged actions:

Williams boarded an American Airlines flight departing Seattle, Washington, for a flight to Charlotte, North Carolina. Once in the air, Williams’ behavior turned erratic and escalated. Williams yelled out to no one in particular, “Where is Jamie Sanders?” At one point, Williams jumped over passengers in his row and on to a beverage cart that was in service. As he came off of the cart, he almost landed on a flight attendant and pushed her into a seat, knocking drinks and cups to the ground. He then began to run down the aisle of the aircraft. Williams’ behavior startled the flight attendant, who later appeared distressed and traumatized. Another flight attendant was able to calm Williams down and escort him to his seat. About 10 minutes later, Williams began to act up again and screamed an obscenity. Flight attendants placed several Marines, who happened to be on the flight, in seats around Williams. Then, after roughly another 10 minutes, Williams stood up and began screaming while taking off his clothes. At that point, to ensure the safety of passengers, the aircraft’s captain turned the plane around and landed in Billings so that Williams could be removed.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zeno B. Baucus is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the FBI and Billings Airport Police.