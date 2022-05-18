I'm sure you've heard of celiac disease, the disease that can cause damage to your intestines if you consume foods containing gluten. As it turns out, there are plenty of folks here in Billings who deal with some form of gluten intolerance or celiac disease daily, and folks on Facebook are looking for the best places to eat gluten-free. By taking the comments online about restaurants with gluten-free options and finding their Google reviews, I've found the top five restaurants with gluten-free options in Billings.

Honorable Mention - Jessie's Bakery

Jessie's Bakery is the only one on this list that doesn't have any Google reviews because her shop is all on Facebook and online. However, it's been praised on the post for being 100% gluten-free.

5. The Divide Bar & Grill - 4.5/5 - 549 Google Reviews

The Divide offers gluten-free buns and sides for their customers sensitive to gluten. One commenter exclaimed their love for their burgers, even though they have celiac disease. And, Google reviewers agree.

4. Five On Black - 4.5/5 - 161 Google Reviews

One of two restaurants in the top five that are 100% gluten-free, Five On Black is a Brazilian fast-casual restaurant that has had people raving since it opened in 2019. I've eaten there, and their food is absolutely delicious.

3. Siam Thai - 4.6/5 - 432 Google Reviews

One commenter on the original post states that Siam Thai offers gluten-free rice, as well as dishes like pad Thai, and a select offering of their massaman curry. It's also the first restaurant on this list with a rating above 4.5 stars on Google.

2. Your Pie Pizza - 4.7/5 - 622 Google Reviews

People online commented about Your Pie the most out of any other restaurant. According to their menu, they offer both a gluten-free and a cauliflower crust for their pizzas. Seems like quite the offering, and their Google reviews really show that they're loved.

1. RaeRae's Bakery - 4.8/5 - 132 Google Reviews

RaeRae's Bakery has excellent bread and pastries, all 100% gluten-free and organic. It's also got the best ratings on Google, so obviously they've got an excellent reputation. Give them a shot.

Because I don't have celiac disease, these are not my opinions, these are just the opinions of others online and in Google reviews. Please do your own research and call these places to let them know of any culinary needs you have. However, if others vouch for these places, give them a shot. You may find your new favorite place to eat.

