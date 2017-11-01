Five Finalists for Billings Administrator

The Gazette reports that city managers in Helena and Great Falls are among the five finalists announced Monday for Billings’ vacant city administrator position. After meeting in closed session for 2½ hours, the Billings City Council voted unanimously, with Councilman Ryan Sullivan absent, to interview the five finalists during public sessions to be held on November 30th and December 1st. Among them are; Ron (alice) Alles, Helena city manager the past eight years; Greg Doyon, Great Falls city manager since March 2008; Jeff Mihelich, the deputy city manager and chief operating officer in Fort Collins, Colorado; Kevin Smith, general manager of the Truckee Tahoe Airport District near Truckee, California, the past seven years and a former deputy city manager in Cottonwood Heights, Utah, south of Salt Lake City, and; David Fraser, city manager in Boulder City, Nevada, since 2013.