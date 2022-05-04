My 5 Favorite Places in Billings To Grab A Cup of Coffee

One constant about living as a millennial is that we have to have our coffee. Even in high school, I would need to have at least one cup before my day really got started. I'm still that way to this day, and I've had quite a bit of coffee in the city from Starbucks to local places. But, I won't be including Starbucks on this list. This is for the local coffee shops in town. What are my favorite ones? Take a look below.

Honorable Mention: City Brew Coffee

I love City Brew myself. It's definitely one of my favorites, however, they seem to be everywhere. With 2 kiosks and 8 physical locations in Billings, along with tons across Montana, Wyoming, North, and South Dakota, they've become the mecca of local coffee shops. So, while I love them, I've decided to give City Brew my honorable mention.

Number 5 - Mountain Mudd Espresso

Mountain Mudd has been a staple in the Magic City since March of 2004. Their coffee kiosks can be found all over Billings, including one inside Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark, and one inside Rimrock Mall.

Number 4 - Rock Creek Coffee Roasters

Opened in 2004, right in the heart of Downtown, Rock Creek serves an excellent cup of joe. The reason I love it is because it's a quick walk from our studio, so it's quick and convenient.

Number 3 - Classy & Sassy Coffee

A chocolate-covered espresso bean accompanies your coffee at Classy & Sassy. A veteran-owned company, these kiosks offer similar services to the Mountain Mudd shops and are quickly becoming one of the best places to get coffee in Billings. If you haven't tried them, you should.

Number 2 - Mazevo Coffee

I've been drinking coffee here for a long time, even before they went by the name Mazevo. But, their coffee is amazing. They have three locations in Billings and one in Bozeman.

Number 1 - Black Dog Coffee House

I've thoroughly enjoyed the coffee from Black Dog on every occasion. They serve two brands of coffee, Revel and Stumptown, with the former starting right here in the Magic City. It's a great shop, and one I highly recommend to anyone.

I know I've missed some coffee shops here in town, but I've only ever been to these shops. If you have a favorite that I didn't mention, let me know, and I'll give them a try.

