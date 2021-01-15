First Term Rosendale Unafraid to Stand Up to DC Establishment

A first term congressman standing up to the Washington, DC establishment? We thought you're supposed to go to DC and just sit back and be quiet while the establishment continues with the status quo. You know, wait around for 10 or 15 years until you get some seniority.

Not Montana's Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-MT). He's already proven in his first week and a half in office that he is not afraid to call out the establishment and stand up for the Montana voters who sent him there.

Rosendale joined Laura Ingraham on Fox News Wednesday night to talk about his call for Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) to step down from her role as House GOP Conference Chair after she voted in support of impeachment.

There's a couple ways you can watch the video. Click here and log in with your cable TV provider info. Or, it appears you can watch the show via Archive.org.

The best part of the back and forth was when Ingraham asked Rep. Rosendale if the GOP "should leave the populist, conservative, America-first position and move back to the Bush-Cheney internationalism and wars of first choice or pre-emption." Rosendale replied:

REP. ROSENDALE: I don't think so. There was 196 other members of the Republican Caucus that agreed with me today. They are going to make sure that we can continue to pursue an agenda that is going to put American jobs first, America's economy first, America's health first.

Earlier this week, Rosendale called on Cheney to step down as GOP Conference Chair. He said her impeachment vote was weakening the GOP caucus "at a key moment for personal political gain."