First Interstate BancSystem: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) _ First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $52.4 million.

The bank, based in Billings, Montana, said it had earnings of 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 81 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported profit of $181 million, or $2.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $644.9 million.

First Interstate BancSystem shares have fallen almost 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $37.83, a fall of nearly 3% in the last 12 months.

