First Air Guard TAG in Decades to Lead the Montana National Guard

An Air Force officer will take the reigns as head of the Montana National Guard for the first time this millennium. Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) announced the selection of Major General Pete Hronek to serve as Adjutant General of the the Montana National Guard.

The Montana National Guard is composed of both soldiers from the Army National Guard, as well as airmen with the Air National Guard, but the Guard has been commanded by Army officers since the early 1990s.

Former legislator Roger Hagan is also a distinguished veteran of the Montana Air National Guard. He also served on Gianforte's Department of Military Affairs transition team. Hagan says he has "known Pete for decades and he is a great choice!"

Hagan also tells us that General Hronek will be only the second Air Guard Adjutant General (TAG) for the State of Montana in history. The first Air Guard TAG, Hagan tells us, was Major General Gary Blair, a distinguished Vietnam Veteran and combat pilot.

According to a press release from Governor Gianforte's office, General Hronek has held numerous posts in Montana over his career, including Assistant Adjutant General from 2018 to 2019 and Chief of Staff for the Montana National Guard from 2015 to 2018.

A command pilot with over 4,100 hours in flight, General Hronek serves as Air National Guard Assistant to the Commander, Air Education and Training Command, where he assists in formulating policies and programs that impact the nearly 110,000 members of the Air National Guard.

GIANFORTE: I’m excited to announce that Major General Hronek will be returning to Montana to serve as Adjutant General and lead the Department of Military Affairs. An esteemed and proven leader in combat and with the National Guard Bureau, Major General Hronek will serve our service members, veterans, and state well.

General Hronek served three combat tours in Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, Kirkuk Air Base in Iraq, and Balad Air Base in Iraq.