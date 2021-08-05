Fire in Crazy Mountains (American Fork): Substantial Growth Possible

A major fire burning in the Crazy Mountains north of Livingston was started by lightning on July 17th and has burned nearly 15,000 acres. Hot, dry weather with a Red Flag Warning does not bode well for this and several other Montana fires.

There are currently closures in the area, along with trail closures near this large fire. (See map below)

"Hot and dry conditions continue across the area with near red flag conditions. Active to extreme fire behavior is expected, with substantial growth possible."

WHAT FIRE: American Fork Fire

WHERE: 24 Miles southwest of Harlowtown, in the Crazy Mountains. White Sulphur Springs Ranger District of the Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest.

(as of August 5th, 2021) FIRE START DATE: July 17th, 2021

July 17th, 2021 CONTAINMENT: 10%

map - NWCG.gov

"Multiple resources are responding to the fire. Firefighters continue suppression and firing operations towards the 2017 Blacktail Fire footprint, holding the fireline along the east. Aerial resources are picking up spot fires and also aiding in suppression efforts. Crews are also working on structure protection to the south of the fire."

There are Phase 1 restrictions in effect for this area (and several others). Please note that not all National Forest areas have the same restrictions. We must err on the side of caution. Very dangerous conditions exist.

No fires allowed of any type - even in developed sites and metal fire rings.

Stoves fueled solely by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels may be used.

Smoking allowed ONLY within an enclosed vehicle or building.

Target shooting outside of designated and managed shooting ranges is NOT allowed.

No fires allowed within designated or recommended wilderness areas.

Fires are NOT allowed at recreation residences, organizational camps, or other developments under permit.