Yellowstone National Park has already reported two wildfires this season, with the first being on June 24, and the second fire starting inside the park today (July 1).

While lighting was the reported cause of both those fires, the National Park Service is taking steps to make sure visitors to the park don't contribute to sparking up any new fires.

According to a press release, Stage 1 fire restrictions are now in effect at Yellowstone National Park, prohibiting campfires in the backcountry. The use of campfires at designated frontcountry developed campgrounds, and day-use picnic areas within metal fire grates will be permitted.

Here's what is PROHIBITED on backcountry and trails under Stage 1 fire restrictions, according to the National Park Service:

Prohibited: Charcoal or wood fire campfires in the backcountry, including those in established fire rings.

Charcoal or wood fire campfires in the backcountry, including those in established fire rings. Prohibited: Smoking in the backcountry and on all trails, except immediately adjacent to the provided fire ring in designated campsites or within a 3-foot-diameter area barren of all flammable material (e.g. standing in water, on a boat).

The use of portable gas stoves and lanterns are allowed in areas that "are barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within 3 feet," according to the National Park Service press release.

Smoking is only allowed in the following areas of Yellowstone National Park under Stage 1 restrictions:

in an enclosed vehicle

in a single-family dwelling

in a developed campground

in a day-use picnic area

within a 3-foot-diameter area that is barren or cleared of all flammable material

Campfires in designated fire rings in frontcountry developed campgrounds (Madison, Mammoth, Slough Creek, Canyon, Indian Creek, Pebble Creek, Lewis Lake, Grant Village and Bridge Bay) and day-use picnic areas. All campfires must be cold to the touch before abandoning. Soak, stir, feel, repeat. -National Park Service

Fireworks are NOT ALLOWED in Yellowstone National Park, with fines and imprisonment possible for anyone guilty of "negligently starting a wildland fire," according to the press release.

To see current fire conditions in Yellowstone National Park, CLICK HERE.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.