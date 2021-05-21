For the past couple of weeks, there have been producers, writers, actors, and crew in Montana to film a "natural disaster adventure film" titled Supercell, according to Deadline.com.

"That's a wrap on Montana" was posted on the @supercellthemovie Instagram, as filming was completed outside of Billings on Thursday night (5/20), and now heads to Thomasville, Georgia. Movie crews also commented on their social media pages about snowfall during their last night of filming in Montana, posting "Brody Snow Tours."

The movie Supercell stars Alec Baldwin, Anne Heche, and Skeet Ulrich, according to Deadline, and tells the story of "William, a good-hearted teenager who always lived in hope of following in his father’s footsteps, the legendary storm chaser Bill Brody, killed by a massive super tornado."

Alec Baldwin plays the "greedy and reckless" Zane Rogers in the film according to Deadline, and uses the main character William to "lead a group of unsuspecting adventurers deep into the eye of the most dangerous supercell ever seen."

In a photo shared below by director and co-writer of Supercell Jamie Winterstern, you see Baldwin "bringing Zane Rogers to life."

Several areas around Yellowstone County were used in the filming and scenes at the Western Motel in Hardin.

The writer and director of Supercell Jamie Winterstern shared several photos on social media of their crew filming scenes around Billings, including one below from Day 3 of filming in Montana, showing the Brody Storm Tours van after a storm of "gorilla hail."

Large wind fans were brought onto the set of the movie Supercell to recreate strong storm winds...

But during filming, Montana showed up with its own special effects, providing 50 mph gusts. The Director of Development and Production KC Brandenstein said, "Felt like I was living inside of a movie."

Alec Baldwin took a moment away from the movie set to enjoy an authentic Montana sunset.

More of the special effects used to make a "natural disaster adventure" movie.

WARNING - EXPLICIT IMAGE: After filming wrapped for the day, some of the Supercell crew explored downtown Billings, and apparently this is "what the locals do" in the Magic City.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.