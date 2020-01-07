Feds Say 9 States Face Economic Downturn – Montana Included

The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia releases financial projections every six months and according to Bloomberg, nine states are expected to experience economic contraction in the next six months. Those states include: Vermont, New Jersey, Kentucky, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware, Montana and Oklahoma.

This puts the number of states expected to slip to the highest level since 2009. Do you think we'll feel the effects in Billings? Montana has generally had a fairly stable economy. Even when the housing crash happened a few years ago, and slowed things down in Big Sky/Bozeman/Whitefish, it's since returned full steam ahead. We'll see what happens. Meanwhile, over on our sister station, there's good news for Billings when it comes to top jobs in 2020.