Feaver retiring as president of state public employees union

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Long-time union leader Eric Feaver is retiring after 36 years, most recently serving as president of the Montana Federation of Public Employees. Amanda Curtis, a teacher and former state representative, was elected president starting in mid-June. Curtis is currently the union's second vice-president. Feaver became president of the Montana Education Association in 1984, guided its merger with the Montana Federation of Teachers in 2000 and oversaw the merger of the MEA-MFT with the Montana Public Employees Association in 2018. The Montana Federation of Public Employees has has 23,000 members.

All contents © copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved