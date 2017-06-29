FBI Looking For Montana Man On Federal Drug Charges

36 year-old Eric David Fletcher is wanted by the FBI for alleged drug possession and distribution charges out of Montana.

FBI spokesperson Sandra Barker said Fletcher is wanted in connection with conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with Intent to distribute; distribution of methamphetamine; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

Anyone with knowledge of Fletcher's whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency, or contact the FBI.