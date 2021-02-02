Fatal Crash Closes Rimrock Between Virginia Lane and Normal Ave

UPDATED February 2, 2021 at 7:31pm:

The Billings Police have released more details regarding the fatal accident on Rimrock Road on Tuesday.

According to the press release, a Dodge 1500 driven by a 19-year old male from Nevada, collided with a Toyota Camry driven by a 16-year old female from Billings who died at the scene. A second passenger in the Toyota, a 14-year old female from Billings, was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Two other 19-year olds from Billings, one male and one female, were passengers in the Dodge pickup and sustained minor injuries, according to the BPD press release.

The BPD Fatal Crash Team is currently on-scene investigating the incident. It is anticipated Rimrock Road will be closed to east and west bound traffic between Normal and Virginia for at least the next couple of hours while the investigation continues. -Billings Police Department.

There have been no charges, or arrests at this time, according to the Billings Police, but an investigation continues. No further information about the teenagers involved in the accident was given in the press release.

As of 7:20pm on Tuesday (2/2), Rimrock Road has reopened to traffic between Normal and Virginia.

Original Story

Billings Police closed a portion of Rimrock Road due to a "serious accident' around 4pm today (Tuesday 2/2), according to a post on Twitter.

Reports now say a 16-year old girl was killed in the accident, according to KULR-TV.

Just after 4pm this afternoon, Sgt. Curry from the Billings Police Department posted on Twitter that both direction of Rimrock Road, between Virginia Lane and Normal Avenue, have been closed while authorities investigate an accident involving a sedan and a pickup truck.

All five individuals involved in the accident are teenagers, according to a KULR-TV report.

Billings Police advise travelers to find an alternate route, as Rimrock Road will remain closed until the investigation is completed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.