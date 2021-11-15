Famous Montana Figure Is Getting the “Hamilton” Musical Treatment

After Hamilton became a smash success on Broadway, I'm surprised we didn't see a huge rush of epic musicals based on historical figures. Imagine going to see Napoleon!, or Lincoln Miserables, or Genghis Khan You Feel The Love Tonight? There's a lot to explore here!

So here's one that actually is following in Hamilton's footsteps, and it's happening in our backyards: a Montana production company is putting on a new musical that celebrates the life of a key figure in the state's history.

Port Polson Players Are Developing A New Musical Based on Thomas Meagher

If you're from Missoula, the name "Thomas Meagher" probably means more to you as one of our city's most popular downtown bars (who recently brought back their monthly eating contests!)

But Thomas Meagher was ALSO the first acting Territorial Governor of Montana back in the 1800s, was a celebrated Irish rebel, and fought for the Union in the Civil War.

There's a ton of history to draw from in Meagher's life story, and that forms the story for the play No Coward's Epitaph, written and directed by Neal Lewing and featuring 20 actors and musicians from Montana.

Meagher died at the age of 43 under mysterious circumstances, and the play explores that as it delves into the fascinating details of his life. The Port Polson players have been updating their Facebook page with historical facts about Meagher.

The show runs through November 21st, but hopefully it can find a home beyond that - it's very cool that it's showing off Montana history in a fun, accessible way. If you want more info on the show or to buy tickets, you can check out their website right here.

20 Impressive Features at the New and Improved Missoula Airport Missoula's new airport will include large windows for loved ones to watch planes depart and arrive, and the only escalator on this side of Montana! Plus, a keggerator system for the Coldsmoke Tavern.

LOOK INSIDE: Glacier Bear Retreat, the Only Private Home in Glacier Park That Is For Sale Have you ever wondered what it would be like to live inside Glacier National Park? Take a look at the Glacier Bear Retreat, from Glacier Sotheby's International Realty