Faith, Hope & Freedom in Bridger Canyon

All you can see that was left of the home was the fireplace, the foundation, and a flag pole with a burned, tattered flag still waving in the wind. In the next photo, a brand new American flag delivered by Gallatin County Sheriff's deputies. Less than one week earlier, deputies from Gallatin County rushed to evacuate nearly 800 people, some who got out just before flames from the Bridger Foothills Fire destroyed everything.

In case you missed it, our good friend Rabbi Chaim Bruk from the synagogue in Bozeman, Montana shared these great pictures- a reminder of the hope that still remains in the Bridger Canyon after 28 homes were destroyed by the fire.

This is the 9-12 America that we saw unite together after 9-11. The new flag is a reminder that we will put out the flames, and we will rebuild.

Credit Gallatin Co. Sheriff Brian Gootkin

Update 7:30 p.m. September 8, 2020: Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin confirmed that 28 homes were lost in the Bridger Foothills Fire. (h/t NBC Montana's Maritsa Georgiou for first sharing via Twitter. @TGIFreddy with the first confirmation)

ORIGINAL POST

I had heard reports that dozens of homes in Bridger Canyon were lost over the weekend as a result of the Bridger Foothills Fire near Bozeman. "Dozens" would be a safe estimate, according to Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin.

Sheriff Gootkin said the sheriff's office, along with the Incident Management Team overseeing the fire will be attempting to get a more accurate account of all of the structures lost over the next couple of days.

Sheriff Gootkin described the devastation on Tuesday morning's "Montana Talks" radio show. At one point, he said an elderly gentleman approached him and gave him a hug. The man was crying as he hugged the sheriff. He told Sheriff Gootkin that he had spent all night in his house and didn't think he was going to survive.

As you can see in the photo above, the lodge at Bridger Bowl ski resort survived the devastation.

Sheriff Gootkin: The other day I wake up, and I'm reading on Facebook that Bridger Bowl was lost, and I'm like 'what the heck did I miss?' So I jump in my car, I head up there, and I see that everything's still intact. That was the first good feeling I've had this week.

