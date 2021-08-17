EXPLAINER: Western water projects in infrastructure deal

SUMAN NAISHADHAM Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The sweeping $1 trillion infrastructure bill approved by the Senate this week includes funding for Western water projects that farmers, water providers and environmentalists say are badly needed across the parched region. The Senate voted this week in favor of the legislation that seeks to rebuild America's roads and highways, improve broadband internet access and modernize water pipes and public works systems. The bill's future in the House is uncertain. The federal funding would come as the West bakes under a decades-long drought that is straining water supplies.

