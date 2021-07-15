Excessive Heat Watch for Eastern Half of Montana: 106 Possible

Scary hot temperatures are coming to several counties in Montana this weekend and into next week. An Excessive Heat Watch covers almost half of the state with triple digit temperatures coming for several days in a row.

Included in these watches: Billings, Roundup, Havre, Fort Benton, Malta, Chinook, Glasgow, Scobey, Wolf Point, Plentywood, Jordan, Sidney, Glendive, Miles City, Forsyth, Hardin, Laurel and Columbus.

Also concerning: several areas/towns that included in an Excessive Heat Watch are also along the generally windy corridor along I-90. Drought conditions already exist for the entire state of Montana.

Very low humidity, extremely high temperatures, existing wildfires and windy conditions are creating incredibly dangerous conditions for the entire state of Montana.

According to the National Weather Service:

THERE IS AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING.

WHAT ...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures climbing from near 100 Saturday to 103 to 106 by Monday.

Overnight lows may struggle to drop below 70 degrees providing limited relief.

These conditions will continue until at least Wednesday of next week.

WHERE ...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana.

WHEN ...From Saturday afternoon through Wednesday evening.

IMPACTS ...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat events.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Please use extreme caution no matter WHAT you're doing in the next several days. If you'll be traveling via car, make sure you have adequate supplies of food and water in case of a breakdown. Check up on those who may be at risk for heat stroke. Keep hydrated and avoid strenuous activities of any kind. Be safe!