Ennis Christmas Lights Truck Convoy [Pics]

This past Saturday night, the annual Yeti Stroll was held in the town of Ennis, Montana. The event features live music, a snowball shootout, a scavenger hunt, and this year, a Christmas lights truck convoy. Thank you to Jessica & Chelsea Huyser for the pics below:

In the era of COVID, communities have had to re-imagine their large-scale events, and the Christmas Convoy's has been one of the most fun events to result. Hopefully, they will become an annual event long after COVID has left us and no longer has a daily impact on our lives.

It was only one week ago that the town of Belgrade held a Christmas Convoy with big rigs, cement trucks, and large flat bed haulers all lit with Christmas lights. Even Santa was riding in one of the trucks. Over 60 trucks participated, and word on the street is that even more would like to participate in it next year.

With only a few days left until Christmas, remember you can visit our Christmas lights map on the website or on the XL Country app. It gives you a Google map of Holiday Light displays around the Gallatin Valley.

Also, the Holiday Lights Park in Belgrade will be lit up through Christmas. The park features:

Giant Frosty and Rudolph

A 2020 Memorial Light Tunnel

Sparkling lights

Holiday inflatables

The Holiday Light Park is located at 92 E Cameron Ave, behind the Belgrade Senior Center. It's open 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.