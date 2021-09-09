Emmy Winner Brian Cox in Montana Filming Fly-Fishing Movie

Another movie is being filmed in Montana about fly-fishing, and according to sources in Hollywood, the storyline in this film involves a young soldier injured in Afghanistan.

Written by Bozeman resident Stephen Camelio, the movie is titled Mending the Line, and production began at the end of August in Montana, according to Deadline. Filming is reportedly being done in Livingston on the Yellowstone River, and other scenes are being shot on the Gallatin River.

According to IMDB, Mending the Line is a story about a "Marine injured in Afghanistan returning to a VA hospital in Montana where he meets a damaged Vietnam vet who teaches him fly fishing as a means to coming to terms with his physical and emotional trauma."

Emmy-award winning actor Brian Cox plays the role of the Vietnam vet in the film, and will also serve as Executive Director for the movie, according to Deadline.com.

Cox is well-known for his movie roles such as; The Bourne Identity, Troy, Rise of the Planet of the Apes and the comedy Super Troopers. He was also the "first actor to portray Hannibal Lecter on film, in 1986's Manhunter", according to Wikipedia.

Brian Cox will be seen in the upcoming season of the HBO series Succession where he is set to play his Golden Globe winning role of Logan Roy, according to Deadline.

Actor Sinqua Walls, who is known for his role as Jamarcus Hall in the Friday Night Lights TV series, will star as the injured Marine from Afghanistan in Mending the Line.

Walls recently posted several photos on Instagram while shooting "Somewhere in Montana," along with a video of his Rottweiler named Yung Nino.

Currently, there is no set release date for the movie Mending the Line.

