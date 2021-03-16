Election Integrity and the Threat of HR1, Natelson Weighs In

I've been getting your emails and your phone calls into our statewide radio show, and the message is clear: Montanans want to focus on election security and election integrity, especially after the shenanigans we saw in the 2020 elections in parts of the country.

Montanans are also very concerned about HR1, the proposed federal takeover of our elections in the wake of COVID-19. This bill is seen as an attempt to make permanent some of the shenanigans that occurred in the 2020 elections.

What's the threat of HR 1 and what actions need to be taken in order secure election integrity in this country? We'll talk about that and more with former University of Montana Constitional law professor Rob Natelson on Wednesday's Montana Talks statewide radio show from 9-10 a.m.. Natelson heads up the Constitutional Studies Center with the Independence Institute in Denver.

Previously, we chatted with both Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-MT) and Secretary of State Christie Jacobsen (R-MT) about the threat of HR 1.

We spoke with Congressman Rosendale the day after H.R. 1 passed the Pelosi-controlled House of Representatives.

ROSENDALE: If this legislation is passed it will massively undermine free and fair elections in the United States. The bill provides taxpayer funding for political campaigns, provides automatic voter registration, dramatically expands mail-in voting, and eliminates photo ID requirements to vote, among other dangerous policies. Restoring faith in our electoral process is crucial, especially after the most recent election. This bill does the opposite.

Secretary of State Jacobsen has spoken in support of several election integrity measures before the Montana State Legislature, including House Bill 176 and Senate Bill 169. HB 176 would close late voter registration by noon on the day before the election, effectively ending same day voter registration. SB 169 "would require voters to provide a valid photo ID in order to register," according to the Montana Free Press.

