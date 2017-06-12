Egnew Running for Mayor

The field of candidates for Mayor of Montana’s most populous city has now risen to five. Singer-songwriter Danielle Egnew, filed late on Thursday in the race to replace outgoing Mayor Tom Hanel, who can’t run again this year under a term-limits provision of the City Charter, bringing the number of officially declared candidates to four, with one other person saying he intends to file. Egnew will be one of the main performers during the Big Sky Pride celebration scheduled in Billings next week.

Egnew is a third-generation Montanan. The 48-year-old native of Billings is a musician, writer, spiritual adviser, film and TV producer. In the 1990s, she was the lead singer in Pope Jane, a popular Billings all-female rock band. Egnew said divided communities are, by definition, weak and unity makes all of us stronger. Her campaign will be #LeadsWithLove.