Effort Underway to Get Kanye West on the Ballot in Montana

I was sitting in my car outside of a store in Billings on Sunday afternoon, and I spotted a couple guys with clipboards getting signatures from people walking in. What in the world are these guys collecting signatures for? Is it the marijuana legalization thing again? Nah, it can't be that because EVERYBODY is signing this thing, and they look excited to do so.

Then my wife gets in the car and says, "they're gathering signatures to put Kanye West on the ballot in Montana."

Seriously, I was amazed at how excited every single person entering that store was to sign that petition. Then, a couple hours later I spotted more signature gatherers at Lake Elmo.

Democrats are afraid that having Kanye West on the ballot would take away from Joe Biden in the presidential race, and help President Trump. Especially since Biden was a backer of the 1994 crime bill, and Donald Trump actually delivered for the black community on the economy and on criminal justice reform.

According to a report in the Billings Gazette, signature gatherers are at least telling some folks that this is about helping President Trump:

"You want to help Trump?" one of the organizers called out Tuesday afternoon in front of the Yellowstone County Courthouse. "We're trying to take votes away from creepy Uncle Joe."

According to the Gazette, signature gatherers only have until Aug. 19th to get Kanye on the ballot.

By the way, Kanye has a ranch just south of us down in Cody, Wyoming.