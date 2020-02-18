Duck Dynasty’s Jase Robertson in Billings [AUDIO]

I got a chance to catch up with Jase Robertson on Tuesday. We covered everything from Trump, NASCAR, faith, the media, and of course- hunting in Montana.

Jase Robertson of Duck Dynasty fame is coming to Billings, Montana. Robertson is headlining a men's ministry event at Emmanuel Baptist Church on the Billings West End.

You can find the details for the event on the church's website:

Hosted by our men’s ministry, this event is for men and boys. Jase is an inspirational speaker who will challenge men to learn what it means to be a godly man. You won’t want to miss this night!

Click here to buy tickets for the event.

Here's the audio of our conversation with Jace Robertson on Montana Talks with Aaron Flint: