Drugs, Alcohol May Be Factor in Woman Crashing Vehicle into Billings Home
Billings Police say that "alcohol or drugs" may have contributed to a crash that sent a vehicle into the side of a house over the weekend, according to a post on Twitter.
The report from Sgt. Reid of the Billings Police Department says that a Yellowstone County woman drove her passenger vehicle into the side of a residence at 110 Hallowell Lane, located near Orchard Elementary School, at 7:12pm on Saturday (6/5).
The passenger vehicle then "rolled on it's top" after hitting the home, and the driver fled on foot, according to the post on @BillingsPD via Twitter. The female driver was quickly located and arrested by Billings Police.
No injuries were reported in the crash, according to BPD Sgt. Reid.
100 Deadliest Days of Summer for Teen Drivers
We are currently into the "100 Deadliest Days of Summer" according to AAA, with teen drivers between the ages of 16 and 17 being "three times as likely as adults to be involved in a deadly crash."
AAA says that these three factors "commonly result in deadly crashes":
- Distraction
- Not Buckling Up
- Speeding
For more resources for new teen drivers from AAA, CLICK HERE.
This story will be updated if more information becomes available.
