Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing at MetraPark This Saturday (7/11)

463 people were tested for COVID-19 last month when RiverStone Health offered free drive-thru tests for those who had no symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

A second round of free COVID-19 testing will take place again this Saturday (7/11) in MetraPark upper parking lot, according to a press release from RiverStone Health. This round of tests will be offered to anyone with or without symptoms.

The drive-thru testing is Saturday, July 11 from 9am until noon, unless available tests run out before noon. People with symptoms and without symptoms will be tested. You do not need a doctor’s order to participate. People will remain in their vehicles and asked to swirl a swab about an inch into each nostril. Everyone in a vehicle can be tested.

During the last free testing event at MetraPark on June 20, three of the 463 people tested came back positive for COVID-19, according to the press release. It was later confirmed those three people had symptoms when they were tested at the event.

We learned a lot during our first testing event. Several things will be different during the upcoming event, including testing people with and without COVID-19 symptoms. -John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer and President & CEO of RiverStone Health

According to the press release, tests are "easy and painless" and will only indicate if you currently have the virus, not if you previously were infected. A representative of RiverStone Health will contact residents with results of the test within two weeks.

For those planning to attend the free testing event this Saturday at MetraPark, you can speed up the process by filling out the consent form to hand in at the event. CLICK HERE to find the consent form and other information from RiverStone Health.