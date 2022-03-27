Dramatic Videos of Structure Fire at Refinery in Billings
Several videos showing the towering flames from a refinery fire in Lockwood, Montana on Saturday night (3/27) have surfaced on social media.
According to a post on the Billings Fire Department Twitter page from 10 pm last night (Saturday), emergency crews from the BFD and the Lockwood Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Exxon refinery.
Posts on Twitter by @KipozieOfficial reported flames reaching 70 feet coming from the refinery, and a report by CNN said the fire burned for over 3 hours before being under control around 1:15 am MDT.
Videos posted on Twitter from @AprilMarie_25 recorded from Interstate 90 show a huge smoke cloud billowing from the Exxon refinery.
This video was recorded from the Billings Heights on South Cherry Creek Loop by Kipozie on Twitter:
No further details about the cause of the Exxon refinery structure fire was available at the time this story was published.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest
KEEP READING: Here are the best places to retire in America