Dramatic Flood Footage: Yellowstone, Natural Bridge, House Rock & More

Could it be described as flooding of Biblical proportions? I don't know if you can go that far, but either way we are witnessing the powerful devastation of nature at work. Below is video from Yellowstone National Park, to Natural Bridge, flooding down the streets of Red Lodge, House Rock being nearly overtaken on the Gallatin River, and a riverfront home on the brink of being washed down the river in Gardiner, Montana.

Here is video from Gardiner where a home looks like it is close to collapsing right into the Yellowstone River. The below video was shared to Twitter by Angelia Fogarty.

Meanwhile, Yellowstone National Park officials did a helicopter flyover showing several portions of the road near Gardiner completely wiped out.

As 9News reports: "Helicopter video courtesy of the National Park Service shows flooding and damage on the North Entrance road between Gardiner, Montana, and Mammoth Hot Springs."

Michael Foth has the latest on flooding and evacuations in Red Lodge and now Fromberg south of Billings.

Further downstream of Gardiner, Yankee Jim Canyon is currently blocked off due to flood waters covering the road.

KBZK-TV shared the following video showing some of the flooding in Park County and Yellowstone National Park on their YouTube page. The video includes the Carbella Bridge, also known as the "Tom Miner Bridge":

While Carbon and Park Counties and Yellowstone National Park is getting hit the hardest- the Gallatin River near Bozeman is rushing and gushing as well. Here is a video that one of our radio listeners, Bryant Higgs, shared from the famed House Rock near Big Sky:

There are still lots of posts out there we are awaiting permission to share, including this one photo of water flowing OVER the Natural Bridge in Big Timber that I snagged on my personal Twitter.