Downtown Billings Seeks Submissions for Big Art

It hard to miss the giant mural that was created in Billings last summer by local artist Elyssa Leininger. The larger-than-life project at the 6th St. underpass took months and the finished artwork really adds color and life to an otherwise drab intersection. ICYM our interview with Leininger (and more pics) you can find it HERE.

There are a number of cool "graffiti alleys" around downtown Billings and if you've never stopped to check them out, they're worth a look. The freestyle street-art is updated somewhat frequently.

Michael Foth ~ Townsquare Media Billings

In a Facebook post shared yesterday by the Downtown Billings Alliance, there is now a new location for artist to showcase their talents, the side of the Hidden-Empire building at 208 N 29th St. This giant masonry canvas is approximately 140 feet long by 9 feet tall and the DBA is accepting mural submission ideas for either one, two or three different pieces to fill the space.

Courtesy Downtown Billings Alliance

There are numerous criteria for artists interested in participating, and collaboration with community groups, other artists, property owner and local businesses is expected and encouraged. Submission ideas should incorporate the following theme,

Seeking mural proposals that seek to engage with the viewer and reflect on the past, present and future of Billings and the region, pay homage to Downtown Billings and the surrounding area, or depict the sense of hope and resilience that saw the community through 2020. The mural will do so through style, use of color, subject matter and/or historical reference.

The project budget for each mural is from $2,000 to $8,000. Application deadline is Wednesday, March 31st, 2021 at 4 pm. Find all the details HERE.