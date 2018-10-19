Person of Interest Sought in Early Friday Double Homicide

UPDATE: 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 19

The Missoula Police department is seeking the whereabouts of a person of interest in early Friday morning’s double homicide investigation.

Spokesman Travis Welsh identified the person being sough for questioning as 27 year-old Jonathan Whitworth.

Police reports indicate that officers were called to a motel in the 400 block of West Broadway, where they found two persons deceased and a third seriously wounded by gunfire.

Welsh said Whitworth is a person of interest in the case and was last seen on foot in Lolo. Whitworth is Native American with brown hair and brown eyes, about 5’ 10” tall and weighing about 185 pounds.

Anyone knowing of Whitworth’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Detective Mark Blood at 552-6281.

Whitworth is considered armed and dangerous, so do not attempt to approach him, but rather call 9-1-1.

No other details in the case have been revealed, such as the age and gender of the victims, but the investigation is continuing.

Two individuals are dead in an apparent double homicide in a downtown Missoula hotel.

Missoula Police Sergeant Jerry Odlin said the call came in to 9-1-1 at approximately 1:00 a.m.

“Missoula police officers responded to the report of a disturbance at a hotel in the 400 block of West Broadway,” said Odlin. “Upon arrival, officers located two individuals that were deceased, apparently victims of a homicide. A vehicle was identified as being involved in the incident and that vehicle has been located.”

Odlin said police are looking for suspects in the double slaying.

“We are also looking for three suspects in relation to this incident,” he said. “At this point we do not have descriptions of the suspects available, and the scene is still under investigation.”