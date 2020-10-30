Update: Rocker Ted Nugent Joining Don Jr. in Kalispell

UPDATE: Rocker Ted Nugent will now be joining Donald Trump, Jr. at a big get-out-the-vote rally in Kalispell, Montana tonight (Saturday October 31st). According to the campaign of Montana Senator Steve Daines, Nugent will be singing the Star Spangled Banner at the event.

Donald Trump, Jr. will be back in Montana on the weekend before election day. The president's son will rally the party faithful in the conservative stronghold of Flathead County on Saturday, according to the Flathead County Republicans.

Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) is up for re-election in one of the most closely watched races in the country that could determine which party controls the United States Senate.

Daines is hosting a get-out-the-vote rally with Donald Trump, Jr., Congressman Greg Gianforte (R-MT), State Auditor Matt Rosendale (R-MT) and other statewide Republican candidates.

The rally will start at 6 p.m. on Saturday. The Flathead County GOP says that the event will have limited capacity.

Here is the link to the Eventbrite page to register for tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rally-with-donald-trump-jr-and-steve-daines-tickets-127242767543

It's become quite common to see Don Jr. in Montana, especially in the Fall during hunting season. This Fall, he's been busy hitting the campaign trail all across the country.

The Democrats' "endgame" is to transform America into a far-left, Marxist state where dissent is not permitted, Donald Trump Jr. told "Hannity" Wednesday night. "They don't represent hardworking Americans anymore," Trump Jr. continued. "They don't care if they shut down your business, your livelihood forever. Guess what? We'll put you on a government program. You'll be a Democrat voter for life."

