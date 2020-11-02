Don Jr. in Montana: “We’re Gettin Sh*t Done”

If you want THE writeup following Donald Trump Jr's visit to Montana on the weekend before election day, former Daily Inter Lake editor Frank Miele got it done. Here's the headline from Miele's Heartland Diary USA blog- Donald Trump Jr. tells Montana: Vote for Republicans because “we’re getting shit done!” EXACTLY!

“We see the energy, we see the enthusiasm from people, Americans, who are excited that someone is finally fighting for them. Why? “Because,” as Don Jr. said, “We’re getting shit done!”

Don Jr. took the stage as rocker Ted Nugent strummed away on the guitar before a big, outdoor crowd at the Flathead County Fairgrounds. The two travelled to Montana in support of Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) and the other statewide Republican candidates.

He started off his Halloween remarks to the crowd by pointing out that the Democrat candidates in Montana have been wearing a costume all year:

The people that these guys are running against, are dressed up as though they're not radical liberals every day of the year. But that's going on in Montana right now.

Donald Trump, Jr. then pointed out that Senator Daines' opponent, liberal Gov. Steve Bullock (D-MT) didn't even want to run for the US Senate, but was forced into the race by Democrat Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY). Daines, he says, is a senator who fights for you.

Full video from event via Senator Steve Daines' (R-MT) campaign Facebook page:



KPAX-TV Coverage:

Heartland Diary USA has video of Donald Trump, Jr. remarks: