See the Fastest Pulling Dogs, Sunday (3/6) in Red Lodge, MT

Some dogs are real pullers. Even those little dogs can be surprisingly strong when they spot a squirrel (or a cat, dog, bird, random imaginary thing) while out for a walk. You try not to let yourself get yanked over, let go of the leash or have your arm pulled out of its socket. Every dog owner has been there. If your pup is a puller, bring them to Red Lodge on Sunday (3/6) for fame and fortune at the Monster Dog Pull.

Most Montanans have probably been to a tractor pull or truck pull. The motorsport originated in midwest farming communities in Ohio and Missouri in the late 1920s, according to OutlawPulling.com, but its roots sprouted from farmers with horses, competing for bragging rights to who had the most powerful horse.

Check out the Monster Dog Pull, Sunday, 3/6 in Red Lodge.

This family-friendly, dogs encouraged event is loosely based on the original form of pulling competitions, but instead of horses or 10,000 horsepower diesel tractors, dogs are the star of the show.

Sunday, Noon at Red Lodge Ales.

Like all good western showdowns, the event begins at high noon. You can’t miss the brewery and restaurant on the right side of the road as you drive into town. Dogs will compete for the fastest time, pulling a keg in a plastic sled down the track. The annual event is open to well-behaved dogs in various weight classes.

Have a Sunday Funday in Red Lodge.

Entries are limited and will probably fill quickly. REGISTER HERE. The entry fee is $5 and there is a limit of 10 dogs per weight class. Walk-up entry begins at 10 am on 3/6 and the Monster Dog Pull starts at noon. Contact Red Lodge Ales for more information at 406-446-4607.