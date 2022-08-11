Does this Montana license plate make you an "extremist?" If you wear a t-shirt showing the Betsy Ross flag, does that also make you an extremist?

This is absolutely insane, and makes you wonder who is running our government right now. If you love our country, and you love our freedoms- so much so that you get a "Don't Tread on Me" license plate here in Montana- some nut case at the FBI is going to try and declare you an extremist?

Before the FBI raid on President Trump's Mar-a-lago residence, the FBI was already taking heat for flagging historic patriotic flags and symbols as extremist symbols. The raid on Mar-a-lago has only made the credibility of the FBI's political leadership in Washington, DC fall even further.

The "Don't Tread on Me" license plate is a very popular license plate design here in Montana that you will see frequently when driving across the state.

Check out some of the other images the FBI tried to flag:

You gotta check out the Greg Gutfeld segment below when Johnny Joey Jones starts flexing his Betsy Ross tattoo. Joey is a wounded warrior who lost his legs while serving in the US Marine Corps in Afghanistan. He's a great guy who we got to meet at a veterans fundraiser here in Montana last year. Oh yeah, he also has the "Don't Tread on Me" symbol as a tattoo.

After the Gutfeld segment is the video of Texas Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) calling out the FBI Director.