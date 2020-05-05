Does Tester Have “Deep Concerns” About Biden Allegations?

When liberal Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) voted against the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, he released a statement to the Associated Press saying he had "deep concerns about the allegations of sexual assault against Judge Kavanaugh."

Does he have "deep concerns about the allegations of sexual assault" against former Vice President Joe Biden? Especially considering the fact that the "Biden assault allegation has more evidence than Blasey Ford's claim against Kavanaugh," as Tiana Lowe writes for The Washington Examiner.

The bigger question is, should "the Biden standard" as I will call it apply to Joe Biden. Check out what Biden had to say in his own words in the video compiled below by The Washington Free Beacon:

FoxNews.com has the transcript of Biden's remarks:

Included in that montage was Biden from a 2019 interview on "The View," in which he discussed his treatment of Anita Hill during the 1991 confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, which he headed as the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman. Biden tied it to the Kavanaugh confirmation in the 2019 interview. "A Supreme Court hearing is not a trial. It's a job interview. It's a job interview," Biden said. "And, you don't have to prove a reasonable doubt anything as to why you shouldn't put so and so on the court."

: