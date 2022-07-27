Do Montanans Still Use Instagram? Make Instagram Instagram Again.

Recently going viral around the web is a petition to make Instagram "Instagram" once again. What does that mean? Well, back in my day, Instagram was used purely for photos or short square videos of your food. (No, we don't want to go back to that... but stay with me here.)

What do you want to go back to, then?

I'd personally love to see Instagram return to being about friends and photos, rather than trying to be a TikTok ripoff (a poorly built one, at that, Zuckerberg). I still mainly use Instagram for keeping up with friends and family, but as every day passes, that becomes harder than before. Reels being forced in your face, the explore page is a video every few posts (let alone the algorithm suddenly deciding I MUST be in love with something if I like one photo of it).

What's the solution for Instagram and others?

Quit. Forcing. Reels. On. Us.

But seriously, I have nothing against the reels themselves. But the whole reason TikTok (and Vine.. back in my day) had gained popularity is it did one thing WELL. Short-form video, with effects, that can be mindlessly scrolled through when you want a laugh (or, depending on how evil their algorithm is, depression). With Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, and YouTube all copying this "Reels" "Shorts" format, I'm over it. Either do it well or remove it. I don't need to see the same video on Facebook and Snapchat, that I just saw on TikTok.

Make *insert social media here* *insert social media here* again. Not a TikTok ripoff.