This past Thursday night I had the great honor to be part of and co-moderate the 2020 Gubernatorial Debate hosted by the Yellowstone County Republican Central Committee held at the Billings Hotel & Convention Center. The three candidates running on the Republican ticket for the Governors seat were on hand to answer questions on topics that are important to voters in our great state. Those candidates are State Senator Al Olszewski, Attorney General Tim Fox, and Congressman Greg Gianforte. It was carried live on Community 7 Television as well as broadcast across the state on several radio stations. The experience for me was very educational. I learned so much more about each candidate as well as a ton about the YCRCC. I would encourage everyone to go and learn as much as you can about each candidate as well as the Yellowstone Country Republican Central Committee and how you can become involved. Don't forget that the primary election is coming up on June 2, 2020 and the general election is on November 3, 2020.