Update 4/24/21 7:43am

KTVQ is reporting that after a nine-hour standoff the suspect in multiple crimes was shot and killed by law enforcement. As well as some details of the standoff, KTVQ clarified that the home was vacant and the suspect was alone in the home. The investigation is ongoing.

Original Story

A high-speed chase that began in Laurel on Friday morning (4/23) has turned into a standoff situation on Billings' West End. Billings Police Chief Rich St. John addressed the media at the scene at around 3:30 PM offering some limited details about the incident. KULR 8 has video of his address HERE.

According to St. John, around 6 AM Friday, Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office initiated a pursuit with a van for a traffic violation near Laurel. For unknown reasons, that pursuit was terminated. Later in the day, the Laurel Police Department responded to a suspicious vehicle call for the same van and stopped the vehicle. During the stop, the man got back into the van and fled the area. The MHP, YCSO and LPD participated in the pursuit that ran through parts of Laurel before heading east towards Billings. BPD became aware of the chase when an accident was reported on Shiloh Road.

The chase ended in the area of 43rd St and Ave E when the van crashed, with the male and female occupants fleeing on foot. BDP noted the male was carrying a handgun and they saw the suspects trying to open doors on houses in the neighborhood. After hearing a gunshot, police pulled back from the scene. At this time (5:25 PM), hostage negotiators are in contact with the suspects near Ridgewood Lane South.

St. John added that officers and deputies discovered a body in the crashed van. Authorities believe the male in today’s incident is a potential suspect in the shooting that occurred on the 4100 block of King Ave E earlier this week.

This is a developing story and we'll have more information as it becomes available.