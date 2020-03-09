Details: Charlie Kirk Coming to the Flathead

Charlie Kirk is one of the most popular young conservative activists in the country. Last year, he headlined the "Campus Clash" at Montana State University in Bozeman. Now, he's coming back to Montana for a big event in Kalispell.

Charlie Kirk will be speaking on Saturday, March 14th at the Hilton Garden Inn. According to the Flathead Republicans:

Kirk is the founder and president of Turning Point USA, a national student movement dedicated to identifying, organizing, and empowering young people to promote the principles of free markets and limited government. At just 26-years-old, Charlie has appeared on CNBC, Fox News and FOX Business News over 600 times, is a columnist at Newsweek and The Hill, and was named to the prestigious Forbes "30 under 30" list.

Kirk will also talk about his new book "The MAGA Doctrine -The Only Ideas that Will Win the Future," and to reflect on the state of politics today.

For event details, or to purchase tickets, go to www.flatheadrepublicans.com or call 406-250-2601.

By the way, catch Charlie Kirk on Tuesday's "Montana Talks" statewide radio show.

Catch “Montana Talks” with Aaron Flint statewide at 9 AM on the following stations: