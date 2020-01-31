Democrat Senate Candidate John Mues wants to Unseat Steve Daines

Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, John Mues was in the KGVO Studios on Friday to answer questions from listeners about his campaign and his political views.

Mues, a Montana native, graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and a rancher, had some harsh words for incumbent Republican Senator Steve Daines.

“Let’s just call it what it is,” said Mues. “What is his skill set? Sure, he got some early stock options like a lot of early Right Now Technology employees did, but did he ever serve his country? Has he ever done anything for Montana as a United States Senator? Not that I can see. But I can tell you that he did vote for a tax bill in 2017 that blew a multi-billion dollar whole through our nation’s pocketbook, and has resulted in a record trillion-plus dollar deficit, and by the way, that is a deficit that will burden countless generations of Americans and Montanans and added no real value to our nation and our state.”

Mues went on to talk more about the federal deficit.

“Maybe that deficit should result in better schools,” he said. “Maybe it should result in better roads and bridges or in a foundation for renewable clean energy so we can start to make that shift. What about a better healthcare system? What about universal broadband so that people can start up a business anywhere in rural Montana? But what we actually did was take that money from the peoples’ pockets and put it into the hands of some of the wealthiest families on the planet, as well as already cash-laden multi-national corporations. That is unacceptable. That is what you call financial malpractice. I could go on for hours about the unfitness of Senator Daines.

Daines is running unopposed on the Republican ticket, while Mues is competing against Wilmot Collins, Michael Knoles and Cora Nuemann.

According to political experts, Daines is a heavy favorite to retain his seat in the U.S. Senate.