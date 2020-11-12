Delays Expected Friday on 27th St. from I-90 to Downtown

The 27th Street Improvement Project continues to move toward completion, with crews planning another round of paving that may cause delays for those traveling into downtown Billings.

According to the Montana Department of Transportation, paving stopped this week as temperatures turned colder, with crews focused on electrical work by the MSUB campus and concrete work on the south end of 27th street.

Beginning tomorrow (Friday 11/13), paving will again resume on 27th street from the I-90 bridge, to the railroad tracks near Montana Avenue in downtown. According to MDT, traffic will be down to one lane in both directions, and motorists should "consider an alternate route to avoid delays."

The 27th Street Improvement project maintains and improves the condition of the roadway and extends the service life/quality of 27th Street. It also improves ADA and overall pedestrian access, and upgrades signal systems and lighting, increasing overall safety in the Billings downtown corridor. -Montana Department of Transportation

The Montana Department of Transportation says the 27th Street Improvement Project is expected to be completed before the end of Fall 2020, which is December 21.

For information on Montana Department of Transportation construction projects, you can call 1-800-239-8308, or for updates sent to your phone, text '27thstreet' at 47177, or get email updates sent by contacting 27thstreetbillings@kljeng.com