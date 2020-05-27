Del Tackett’s “Engagement Project” Coming to Billings

For those of you who heard Dr. Del Tackett with us on the radio on Tuesday, here's the details for his upcoming "Engagement Project" training event in Billings, Montana on June 6th.

WHO: Anyone interested in facilitating an Engagement Project small group study. COST: $80 per person / $100 per couple (one DVD set per registration) DATE & TIME: Saturday, June 6 from 10am to 2pm. LOCATION: 5554 Grand Avenue, Billings, MT EVENT: Lunch is included in the training conference fee. Each registration receives the 10-part Engagement Project DVD set and unlimited access to online training and support materials.

Dr. Del Tackett is known for his work leading The Truth Project video series. He says "The Engagement Project" is what he calls "the next step. Del tells us that the training session coming up in Billings is designed for individuals or couples who want to host small groups in their homes.

Dick Pence with the Big Sky Worldview Forum is helping to promote the event. He says he has already heard from people in Kalispell, Missoula, Great Falls, and elsewhere across the region who are planning to attend the event.

Prior Post from Sept. 20, 2018: The Truth Project's Del Tackett Speaking in Billings |

The host of the widely-acclaimed Christian video series "The Truth Project" is speaking soon in Billings, Montana. Del Tackett is headlining the Big Sky Worldview Forum September 28th thru 29th.

He'll also join listeners on the statewide radio talk show "Montana Talks" with Aaron Flint coming up this Monday, September 24th.

If you'd like to attend the forum featuring Del Tackett, click here or see below for the full details.

DETAILS FROM THE BIG SKY WORLDVIEW FORUM:

“The Engagement – Impacting Culture in Your Sphere"

"What does it mean to be a remnant in a land that has turned it back on absolute truth and how are we going to operate in this culture God's way?"

Dr. Del Tackett. – Author of: The Truth Project, Cross Examined, and Is Genesis History?

Forum – September 28-29th, 2018 (Event schedule and ticket info below)

"We will take a biblical worldview walk through the major epochs of God's Meta-narrative, seeking the crown jewel in the nature of God. This will drive us to understand why God has acted the way He has from Creation until now and will seek to answer the question - What is God's endgame for me?" (Del Tackett)

One of the most sobering scriptural warnings is “Where there is no vision, the people are unrestrained .” (Proverbs 19:18) The picture is of a river with no banks – a fair assessment of where America is at in understanding God’s purpose for us.

BSWF’s motto verse suggests an alternative… “The men of Issachar… understood the times and knew what Israel should do.” (I Chron. 12:32) The picture is of men who perceived the issues of their times and knew what God would have them do.

Plan now to be with us and bring your youth… Del has spoken to and inspired thousands of young people.

Location – (Click to see map) “The Chapel” at Faith Chapel 517 Shiloh, (not the sanctuary) north end of their campus - off Shiloh and Broadwater

How can Christians Engage with their Worldview?

Del will be our tour guide as we invade our “it’s all about me” culture.

Why is Postmodernism the new normal in America?

Will we embrace a “covenant of tolerance”… gay marriage, transgenderism, gender conformity etc.?

When the “famine of the word of the Lord” (Amos 8:11) comes, will we have a word for our sphere?

In a culture where the “ruling class” does not want to see, hear, or allow truth to be spoken – will you be prepared?

Are we “publicly atheist” - are we allowed to appeal to God in the public square?

Our Speaker: Dr. Del Tackett

An Air Force Officer turns theologian then cultural advocate.

Del is the architect of The Truth Project, designed to instill a Christian worldview – seen in 130 countries. Now, he is turning up the heat with a new DVD series - The Engagement focused on five epochs of human history and what God has called us to do in order to impact culture. He wrote and co-hosted the television series Cross Examined and recently the documentary Is Genesis History? He taught biblical studies of social order at the Focus Leadership Institute, served as President of the Leadership Institute, and Vice President of Focus on the Family. Del is one of the founders of New Geneva Theological Seminary and teaches as adjunct professor for Alliance Defense Fund’s Blackstone Fellowship, Areté Academy, Impact 360, and Summit Ministries. He served 20 years in the Air Force including time in the George H.W. Bush White House. Dr. Tackett holds degrees from Kansas State, Auburn and a D.M. from Colorado Technical University. Dr. Tackett is married and has four grown children and resides in the Black Forest of Colorado.

Event Schedule

Friday Evening

7:00 – 8:00 pm Tour 0: In a Land of Nought-A Remnant of Hope

· The state of our culture

· Living in a land where there is no “ought”

8:10 – 9:00 pm Tour 1: Creation-The River of Life

· What is God’s endgame?

· The profound act of God in the Garden

· God’s Meta-narrative

Saturday Morning

9:00 – 10:00 am “ Tour 2: Fall-The River of Death

· The counter-narrative

· The death-star lie

10:15 - 11:30 am Tour 3 & 4: Redemption and Engagement-The Heart of God

· The crown jewel in the nature of God

· The Royal Task

· Changing the world God’s way, not ours

· How do we avoid becoming Atheists in the public square – retaining a pathway to appeal to God?

