Dear Toilet Paper Hoarders – Not Again.

Dear Toilet Paper Hoarders,

Early in 2020 many Americans went to the store only to find the toilet paper isle empty. At first there were jokes and memes about it, but then, things got ugly.

2020 has been one of the worst years we have had in a long time. Not by any stretch of the imagination the worst in human history, but things have really sucked. Just when we were hopping this was all coming to an end, Covid spikes again and the toilet paper isle is empty -- again.

I'm wondering, can we blame the same people as we did last time? I can't believe that the people who hoarded last time are out of TP already. I knew it has been a really $#@% year but come on. There is no way they could use all of that by now.

I'm guessing that the current hoarders are the people who did not get to the store on time during the last rush and so are trying to get ahead of the next rush.

Either way, it does not have to be like this.

If everyone just shopped they way they traditionally shopped there would not be a shortage and... Okay I admit it, if I see a pack of TP, even though I have enough at home, I worry that I might never see another pack for a long while, so I grab it. Who else goes through that?

DO YOU HOARDERS SEE WHAT YOU ARE DOING TO THE REST OF US?

What if we just all calm down so we don't repeat 2020 in 2021.