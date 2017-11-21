David Cassidy, Star of ‘The Partridge Family,’ Dies at 67

A music legend and iconic TV star alike has sadly left us. Actor-singer David Cassidy, best known for his place among The Partridge Family, has passed away at the age of 67.

Cassidy’s publicist JoAnn Geffen confirmed as much to Variety, adding that Cassidy passed away of organ failure while surrounded by family. TMZ notes that Cassidy was admitted to a Florida hospital on November 15, having earlier begun a battle with dementia. So reads Geffen’s statement:

On behalf of the entire Cassidy family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy. David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years.

Cassidy starred among The Partridge Family from 1970-74, putting out ten platinum-selling albums before going solo. He also appeared in everything from The Love Boat to Malcolm in the Middle and the original 1990 Flash, garnering an Emmy nomination for his role in Police Story.

The Partridge Family star leaves behind two children, including his son Beau, and Arrow star Katie Cassidy. Best wishes to all those mourning David Cassidy’s loss.