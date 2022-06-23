The Breakfast Exchange Club of Billings is planning its annual fundraiser on Saturday, August 27 with the "Food Truck Battle on the Yellowstone", and this year's event has an amazing lineup of food vendors and live music.

According to the press release, the "battle" will take place at the Armed Forces Reserve Center at 2915 Gabel Road from 11 am to 7 pm, and currently, they have nearly 40 food truck vendors registered to attend from across Montana and Wyoming.

Three live bands will play throughout the day on Saturday, August 27 at the Food Truck Battle, with D'tective performing from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Billings Caledonian Pipes and Drums from 3:30 to 4 pm, and Exit 53 wraps up the day from 4 pm to 7 pm.

Awards for "Best of Billings" will be given out to vendors who get the most votes from those attending, as well as celebrity judges.

The Breakfast Exchange Club says the event is "family-friendly" and there will be a kids zone with free activities for children.

Admission to the Food Truck Battle on the Yellowstone is $5 per person, Veterans get free admission, as well as kids 12 and under admitted at no charge.

The proceeds from our event will go to local nonprofits that support Veterans including Veterans Matter that assists Veterans with obtaining housing through the Veterans Assisted Supported Housing (VASH) program. Veterans, generally homeless, get approved to receive the VASH vouchers to help them pay their monthly rent payment. This money for the vouchers comes from HUD. However, the Veterans still have to come up with a deposit, which many don't have. If they can't come up with the deposit, they lose their voucher for housing. The proceeds from this event will go towards assisting the Veterans with their required deposits.

Last year the Breakfast Exchange Club reported they had over 5,500 guests attend the event and raised $50,000.

For more details about the event, or to get information about getting your food truck into the battle, CLICK HERE.

