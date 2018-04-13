Darby Community Raises $3,000 Reward for Tips on Murdered Beagles

The theft and murder of at least two dogs in Darby is bringing the community together to help find the culprit. Jennifer Woirhaye is a close friend of the family who lost their dogs and has been leading the charge in helping them find justice.

"Back in January, Charlie and Stacey Heiland's beagles were stolen from their home and the female was pregnant," Woirhaye said. "The people kept the dogs, had the puppies, kept the puppies, and then killed the mom and the male dog they had stolen. It's just really disturbing that someone would do that and that person needs to be found and put away."

This week, April 11, Woirhaye organized an effort to help bring information into the Ravalli County Sheriff’s office.

"I started a reward fund through Farmer's State Bank and we've had quite a few donations, Woirhaye said. "The reward is now up to over $3,000. So, we're putting the information out there and hoping that someone, maybe even driven by the money, will turn somebody in."