Montana's Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) was at the White House on Monday night following the successful confirmation vote for now Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Justice Barrett was an incredible nominee who was anticipated to make the court for several years prior to her nomination. The photo above was likely the most memorable moment of her confirmation hearings. At one point, a senator on the Judiciary Committee asked Barrett what she had in front of her in terms of notes. She had to have a bunch of notes given how eloquently she answered every question posed to her by senators on both sides of the aisle, right? Nope. Justice Barrett held up a blank notepad.

Senator Daines sent the following tweet out just moments before her swearing in ceremony at the White House:

One commenter named KelsG appreciated Daines' vote in support of Justice Barrett, but didn't seem to appreciate the attire:

Thank you for voting to secure our 2nd Amendment Rights! But, I’m a little disappointed you wore a Bobcat mask to the party. Go Griz!

UPDATE: Senator Daines sent out the following statements of support for Justice Barrett from several different Montana leaders.

Statements of Support:

“I want to thank President Trump and Senator Daines for supporting a strong female leader on our nation’s highest court. Judge Amy Coney Barrett will be an excellent Justice on the United States Supreme Court and is a role model for future Montana women leaders. Judge Barrett will ensure future generations of Montanans are able to enjoy the rights and liberties secured for American citizens in our Constitution.” – Elsie Arntzen, Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction

“Judge Amy Coney Barrett's brilliance, scholarship, and legal acumen are widely known and accepted on both sides of the aisle. However, as a former law student of Judge Barrett, I can attest to her great character, selflessness, and commitment to our U.S. Constitution. As a Montanan, I am proud of Senator Daines for supporting such a qualified candidate to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.” – Chase Giacomo, Former law student of Judge Barrett, Kalispell native

“Amy Coney Barrett is humble, and at the same time, she is leader in standing for the principles that have guided this nation so well for over 200 years. I watched her speak with grace and compassion, never wavering in her beliefs and never compromising judicial integrity. I believe she is the absolute best choice, for such a time as this, to fill the vacancy left by Justice Ginsburg. Thank you Senator for standing with Montanans as we strive to keep our country principled and conservative.” – Kendra Espinoza, plaintiff, Espinoza v. Montana

“After watching Judge Barrett’s confirmation hearings, it’s clear that her commitment to the Constitution and upholding the rule of law is beyond reproach. I urge both of Montana’s Senators to ignore the slanderous attacks and confirm this brilliant jurist as quickly as possible.” – Wynn Meehan, Sheriff, Broadwater County

“Judge Barrett’s appointment to the Supreme Court is welcome relief for those of us who have seen our way of life disappearing at the hands of activist judges. From the power plant at Colstrip, to the Keystone XL Pipeline, the fate of natural resource communities rests in the hands of judges who are thousands of miles away. Rural Montana needs someone who is willing to stand against popular opinion and rule with impartiality according to the Constitution. Amy Coney Barrett is that person and we can’t afford to wait a second longer for her confirmation.” –Doug Martens, Commissioner, Rosebud County

“Concerned Montana gun owners sincerely appreciate that President Trump has nominated such an eminently qualified jurist as Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court. We believe Judge Barrett will continue to view the words and concepts in the Constitution as the framers and adopters intended and understood them. We urge swift confirmation of Judge Barrett.” – Gary Marbut, President, Montana Shooting Sports Association

“Montana Contractors Association enthusiastically supports the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court. Judge Barrett’s nomination comes at a time when the construction industry, and business community at-large, face tremendous uncertainty in the midst of COVID-19 and a national election. The country needs stability during these tumultuous times and that begins with a predictable legal climate. Throughout her career, Judge Barret has demonstrated a faithful devotion to the constitution and a keen understanding of the Supreme Court’s narrow role-to interpret the laws not make them. She’s exactly who we need at this moment in history.” – David Smith, Executive Director, Montana Contractor’s Association

“Montana Petroleum Association is proud to support the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court. Judge Barrett’s legal career is one marked by judicial restraint and a faithful adherence to the rule of law. These qualifications are a breath of fresh air for Montana energy producers and their dedicated employees who have experienced significant setbacks at the hands of activist courts. Judge Barret not only understands the consequence of judicial overreach but also possesses the humility to set aside her personal beliefs and rule according to the constitution. Acting as an effective check on the Executive and Legislative branches takes more than legal knowledge, it also requires the kind of courage possessed by Judge Barrett.” – Alan Olson, Executive Director, Montana Petroleum Association

“The Montana Building Industry Association (MBIA) supports President Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett as Associate Justice to the U.S. Supreme Court. Her career as a federal appellate judge and Notre Dame law professor has been long and distinguished. Judge Barrett’s decisions have helped curb government overreach. She has ruled in favor of private property rights, and has helped provide certainty for small business owners. We look forward to her time as a Supreme Court Justice. And we thank Senator Daines for his support of her nomination, and his dedication to Montana’s construction industry.” – Steve Snezek, Executive Director, Montana Building Industry Association